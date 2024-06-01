JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $18.91 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Phreesia by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Phreesia by 72.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 478,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.