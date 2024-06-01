Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

