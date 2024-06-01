Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of JOUT stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $63.31.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
