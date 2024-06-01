JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $20.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KSS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

