Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,782 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.0 %

KDP opened at $34.25 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,093,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,105,600. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

