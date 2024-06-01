Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.25-$1.85 EPS.
Kohl’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Kohl’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Kohl’s
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kohl’s
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.