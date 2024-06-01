Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.25-$1.85 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

