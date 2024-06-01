Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after buying an additional 199,618 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

