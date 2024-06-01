Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

