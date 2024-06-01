Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 307.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

