Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 555,267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 862.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

