Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $248,139,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.