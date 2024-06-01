Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $248,139,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.