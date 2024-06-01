Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

