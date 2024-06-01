Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%.

Loop Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Industries stock. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA owned approximately 0.10% of Loop Industries worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

