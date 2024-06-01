Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Issues Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $173.08 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Stock Down 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78. Lotus Technology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lotus Technology in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

