Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Update

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 51,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,017 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 153.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.61 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

