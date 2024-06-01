Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

