Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.19. Approximately 76,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 360,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

