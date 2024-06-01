Marathon Oil’s (MRO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.81.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

