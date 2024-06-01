Martin Tuchman Buys 1,000 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $30,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman bought 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN opened at $30.61 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.