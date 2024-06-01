Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 10.5 %

MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

