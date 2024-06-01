Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

