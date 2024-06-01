Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.