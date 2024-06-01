Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong Sell

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAXN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.66.

MAXN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

