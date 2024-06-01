Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.74 and last traded at $81.20. 1,515,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,167,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

