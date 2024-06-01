Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period.

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,944.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $178,108.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,944.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,425 shares of company stock worth $624,391 over the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

