MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.29.

MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average is $390.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $3,243,085.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

