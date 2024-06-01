MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Loop Capital

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

