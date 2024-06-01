MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $318.33 and last traded at $320.42. Approximately 386,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,291,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.29.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.77. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

