MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

