MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.29.

Shares of MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.77. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $153,990,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

