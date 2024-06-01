Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 26th

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Movado Group has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

Movado Group stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Movado Group has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $179.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Movado Group

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.