NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 20,405,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 56,801,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NIO Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

