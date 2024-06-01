Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,718,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $438,772.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,053.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,916 shares of company stock worth $8,307,267 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

