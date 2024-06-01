Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,100 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,800 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $11,258,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

