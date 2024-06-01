Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,385 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $8,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

