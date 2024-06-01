Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,217 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 232.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $75.94 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

