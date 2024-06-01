Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.2 %

UHS stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $189.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.97.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.