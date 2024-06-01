Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 247.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

