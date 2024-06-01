Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 704,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

