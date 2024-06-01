Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $227.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

