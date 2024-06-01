Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBGS opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

