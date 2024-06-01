Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 77,095 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 77,095.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF opened at $27.06 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.