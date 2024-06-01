Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,555 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

