Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 54,882 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,882 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,862,000 after buying an additional 1,260,282 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,417,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 205,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

