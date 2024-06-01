Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.10 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

