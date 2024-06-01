Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

JWN stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,572,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

