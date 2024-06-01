Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Northland Capmk downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $73.29, but opened at $62.54. Nutanix shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 2,005,401 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $82,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

