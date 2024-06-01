NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $272.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $282.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.