NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $272.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $282.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

