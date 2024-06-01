Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases $16,680.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Gary Strong bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $16,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,408. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Strong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Gary Strong bought 1 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $24.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Strong bought 3 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $72.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $23.82 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

