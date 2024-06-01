OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCFC. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OCFC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $883.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

