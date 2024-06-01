Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Shares of OKTA opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

